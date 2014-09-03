Malaysia Airlines Pulls Regrettably Titled 'My Ultimate Bucket List' Competition

A bucket too far? Photo: Getty

When you can’t take a trick, you can’t take a trick.

Malaysia Airlines was hoping to lure back customers following two tragic plane crashes and the loss of more than 500 lives.

So last week it launched a competition in which anyone who bought a ticket between 1 September and 31 December 2014 could win return airfares from Australia to Malaysia, or Apple iPads.

And what did they call the competition?

My Ultimate Bucket List.

When 298 people died suddenly on MH17 over Ukraine in July and the fate of 239 people aboard MH370, which disappeared in March, remains unknown, getting potential customers to focus on what they’d like to achieve before their demise is probably not the first thing you should think about before flying Malaysia Airlines.

The idea was that customers would “tell Malaysia Airlines which destinations are on their must-see bucket list after booking their flight” the airline said in a media release.

The link on the Malaysia Airlines website seems to have subsequently, er, kicked the bucket.

The competition is now called the “to-do” list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.