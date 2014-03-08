Malaysia Airlines Has Lost Contact With A Plane Carrying 239 People

FlightAware This map shows the aircraft route and last known contact.

Malaysia Airlines has said that it has lost contact with one of its aeroplanes that was carrying 239 people.

Flight MH370 departed from Kuala Lumpur at 12:30 a.m. and was expected to land in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. The airline is currently working to locate the aircraft.

The B77-200 aircraft was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, according to a press release.

“Malaysia Airlines is currently working with the authorities who have activated their Search and Rescue team to locate the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Airliners.net, the Boeing 777-200 is a long-range aircraft powered by two jet engines.

Here’s the full press release:

Sepang, 8 March 2014: Malaysia Airlines confirms that flight MH370 has lost contact with Subang Air Traffic Control at 2.40am, today (8 March 2014). Flight MH370, operated on the B777-200 aircraft, departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.41am on 8 March 2014. MH370 was expected to land in Beijing at 6.30am the same day. The flight was carrying a total number of 227 passengers (including 2 infants), 12 crew members. Malaysia Airlines is currently working with the authorities who have activated their Search and Rescue team to locate the aircraft. The airline will provide regular updates on the situation. Meanwhile, the public may contact +603 7884 1234 for further info.





