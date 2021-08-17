Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize winner who survived a Taliban assassination attempt, says there’s ‘no time to spare’ to help Afghan women

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel laureate. She is in Sydney for a speaking engagement, December 13, 2018. Kennerley/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai wrote a guest column about the crisis in Afghanistan for the New York Times on Tuesday.

She said that a future for Afghan women is “dangerously close to slipping away” with the Taliban in charge.

Yousafzai was 15 years old when she survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize winner who survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012, warned on Tuesday that a future for Afghan women is “dangerously close to slipping away.”

Yousafzai made the comment in a guest column for the New York Times after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, over the weekend.

“The Taliban – who until losing power 20 years ago barred nearly all girls and women from attending school and doled out harsh punishment to those who defied them – are back in control,” Yousafzai wrote. “Like many women, I fear for my Afghan sisters.”

She added that it is a “critical moment” to listen to Afghan women and girls.

“They are asking for protection, for education, for the freedom and the future they were promised,” she wrote. “We cannot continue to fail them. We have no time to spare.”

Yousafzai was shot in the head while riding home on a bus from school when she was 15 after rising to prominence as a young activist for expanding girls’ access to education. She survived the shooting and became an international icon, refusing to stand down despite the Taliban threats to her life.