Less than a year ago, a Taliban gunman boarded a school bus in Pakistan, approached 15-year-old Malala Yousafzai, aimed a pistol at her head, and pulled the trigger.



Today she turned 16, and she just gave her first public remarks before the UN General Assembly.

Watch it live:



