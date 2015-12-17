'Full of hatred': Malala Yousafzai condemns Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban

Malala Yousafzai thinks Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s plan to ban Muslims from entering the US will only serve to embolden terrorists.

In an interview with London’s Channel 4, the prominent human-rights activist and Nobel Prize winner said Trump’s plan would only alienate Muslims, pushing more toward extremism.

“It’s important that whatever politicians say, whatever the media say, they should be really, really careful about it,” Malala said. “If your intention is to stop terrorism, do not try to blame the whole population of Muslims for it because it cannot stop terrorism. It will radicalize more terrorists.”

Malala — who became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in part for her role documenting the harsh realities of life under Taliban control in Pakistan — also reiterated her distaste with Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric during a separate interview this week with AFP.

“That’s really tragic that you hear these comments which are full of hatred, full of this ideology of being discriminative toward others,” Malala said, according to AFP.

Critics across the American political spectrum have denounced Trump’s proposal.

During Tuesday’s Republican debate, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) repeatedly knocked Trump’s suggestions. He claimed the plan would damage partnerships with countries in the Middle East who oppose extremist groups like ISIS, also known as the Islamic State.

“This is not a serious proposal. In fact, it will push the Muslim world, the Arab world away from us at a time when we need to reengage with them to be able to create a strategy to destroy ISIS,” Bush said.

