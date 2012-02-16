That Pekingese Everyone Was Talking About Won 'Best In Show' Last Night At Westminster

Ch Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese, won Best In Show last night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.



Las Vegas bookies pinned Malachy as the favourite, last week, by 6 to 1 odds.

Born in 2008, Malachy has won 114 Best In Show titles and has been Best In Toy Group at Westminster for three-years straight now.

It appears the judges didn’t care that Malachy is unwilling to move quicker than a brisk walk, since he emerged top dog.

Malachy proudly surrounded by lots of shiny new playtoys

Photo: Westminster.org

