That Pekingese Everyone Was Talking About Won 'Best In Show' Last Night At Westminster

Ch Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese, won Best In Show last night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Las Vegas bookies pinned Malachy as the favourite, last week, by 6 to 1 odds.
Born in 2008, Malachy has won 114 Best In Show titles and has been Best In Toy Group at Westminster for three-years straight now.
It appears the judges didn’t care that Malachy is unwilling to move quicker than a brisk walk, since he emerged top dog.
Photo: Westminster.org
