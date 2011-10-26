Hope Solo Sparks A Fight On 'Dancing With the Stars,' Lindsay Lohan Will Pose Naked For Playboy -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

Photo: ap
- Lindsay Lohan will pose naked for Playboy for $1 million. The circle is complete.
- Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” traipsed around Manhattan in a fatsuit yesterday. Obese women probably really appreciated her empathizing with them for three hours before returning to a life of size zero outfits made out of strips of coloured tape.
- May we just say: the Jolie-Pitt brood really know how to layer. Why aren’t these kids in a Uniqlo catalogue yet?
- Speaking of “DWTS,” that show and Simon Cowell’s “The X Factor” are fighting over bathrooms at CBS Studios in Hollywood. Yeah, we get why Cowell might be on edge.
- Giuliana Rancic returned to work at E! yesterday following her double lumpectomy.
- Maksim Chmerkovsky got heated on “Dancing With the Stars” last night when the judges continued raining pain on Hope Solo, saying he’s “sick of” them always, um, judging everyone.
