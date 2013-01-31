The Body Of A Missing Portfolio Manager Was Found Buried Outside Tokyo

Photo: Flickr/Null Value

Police in Japan discovered the body of a missing portfolio manager and what is believed to be the body of his wife near Tokyo two days ago, Bloomberg News reported. The deceased man has been identified as Makoto Shimomi, 51, a Japanese fund manager who regularly traveled between Japan and Switzerland.



He and his wife Mie Shimomi, 48, went missing back on December 7.

According to the Japan Daily Press, citing police, the couple left their Tokyo condo that evening and told others they were going to a party they had been invited to by an acquaintance. Police told that paper they that party didn’t take place.

The bodies were found burried in Saitama, which is outside of Tokyo, and showed signs of strangulation, the report said citing police.

So far, two men have been arrested in connection with the deaths, the Bloomberg report said.

Makoto ran a fund that was based in Lichtenstein.

