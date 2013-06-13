A Big Shark Jumped Into A New Jersey Boat

A 300-pound Mako shark jumped and landed into the boat of two New Jersey fisherman last week, MyFoxNY.com reports.



Clint Simek and Capt. Tom Rostron Jr. were fishing about 35 miles off the coast of New Jersey when they hooked the 8-foot long predator. The shark began jumping out of the water on its own after it was hooked, reaching as high as 15 feet, one of the fishermen told MyFoxNy.com over the telephone.

The shark landed in the boat on the fifth jump, but the two men were able to tie the animal down with a rope.

The shark “screamed” and flopped around for about two hours before it died, said one fisherman.

The fisherman say they plan to cut up the shark and give it to friends and family.

Mako sharks have long slender bodies and swim incredibly fast. They are also known for jumping out of the ocean, possibly to search for food above the water’s surface.

Watch the full interview below:

