What It Looks Like When A Shark Decides To Eat You

Wearable tech is all the rage and GoPro has one of the most popular camera products on the market.



GoPro is a video camera that can be worn on your head or strapped to an object so the owner can can capture incredible action shots.

On the 4th of July, a few men in Ocean City, Maryland decided to go fishing with a GoPro. The strapped their camera onto some bait, dangled it over their boat, and waited. Before long, a hungry Mako shark crept up, jaws wide open, and relentlessly attacked the bait. At the 1:50 mark the shark goes for the GoPro camera and you can practically see down the fish’s throat. It’s as close as you can get to a shark attack without being the bait yourself.

Don’t worry, there’s no blood.

(Via HyperVocal)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.