Making Websites For The iPad Is A Pain In The Neck

The iPad supports two platforms: not just its app store, but also HTML5 (now just called HTML), the next generation standard to make webpages, which promises to replace Flash and be all kinds of gravy. But developer Miller Medeiros pens a screed saying programming webpages for the iPad is actually a huge pain in the neck.



“iPad is the new IE6”, he writes — a phrase that should send chills down the spine of any web designer given how hard it is to make websites compatible with Microsoft‘s ancient browser that so many people and companies insist on still using.

Why does this matter?

For two reasons:

When Apple is hit with complaints about how much control it exerts on its platform, its standard line is that its app store is “curated” but it also sponsors the “open platform” that is HTML5 and the web. But all that openness can remain dead letter if making websites HTML5/iPad compatible (by, say, replacing Flash video with HTML5 video) is a huge pain for developers. HTML5 is supposed to be the future of the web. But, it seems, the problems with developing for the iPad aren’t due to Apple, they’re due to the fact that HTML5 doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time.

