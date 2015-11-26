NYC's cheese experts reveal how to make the perfect cheese plate

We asked the Caitlin Bower, a cheesemonger at Murray’s Cheese, how to make the perfect cheese plate. Her secret is pretty straightforward: Use cheeses with different textures and tastes.

For this particular cheese plate, that meant a cheese that was firm and salty, one that was creamy and young, and finally a kind of blue cheese.

For the firm and salty cheese, Bower went with an American alpine Tarentaise made by Spring Brook in Vermont. She picked La Tur for the creamy and young cheese, and Ewe’s Blue from Old Chatham Creamery in Upstate New York for the blue cheese.

Bower suggests setting up your cheeses to go from “mild to wild.” In other words, you want the lightest, creamiest, easiest cheese at the beginning, and the strongest cheese that’s going to leave the most aftertaste at the end. She also recommends adding various pairings for your cheeses, such as a white gold honey to go with the creamy cheese, pickles for the alpine cheese, and fruit preserves for the blue cheese.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.