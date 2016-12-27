Here's how a sneaker collector made 6 figures buying and reselling rare and limited release kicks

According to sneakerhead data website StockX, the secondary market for rare and limited-release sneakers is estimated to be worth over $1 billion.

Jason Hart buys and resells sneakers to consignment stores like Flight Club in New York City. It’s a skill to find the hottest shoes on the market, and one that made him somewhere in the six figures.

Produced by Josh Wolff and Sam Rega. Additional camera by Andrew Stern.

