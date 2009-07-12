Making Recycling Recession Proof

One of the most conventional acts of environmentalism faces economic pressure.



As commodity prices fall during the recession recycling is increasingly unprofitable, says Ken Lee at the Daily Beast. This endangers recycling programs around the country.

While the government is building complex legislation to reduce emissions, letting recycling programs fall by the wayside would be illogical and irresponsible.

Lee has three ideas to make recycling impervious to recessionary pressures:

Offer credits to big recyclers, similar to carbon credits in cap and trade.

Raise landfill fees to incent more recycling.

Improve recycling technologies to lower costs.

Image: Aine D

