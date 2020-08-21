An immersive 'Making of Harry Potter' theme park is coming to Tokyo

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour is coming to Tokyo in 2023.

Harry Potter fans in Japan and tourists visiting Tokyo will be able to tour iconic sets like Diagon Alley and Hogwarts castle.

The theme park will also display props and costumes used in the movies based on J. K. Rowling’s bestselling books about the boy wizard.

This will be the second “Making of Harry Potter” exhibition in the world, after the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London opened in 2012.

Tokyo is getting its own “Making of Harry Potter” theme park in 2023.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo is set to give Japanese Potterheads the chance to explore legendary locations like Diagon Alley and Hogwarts castle.

The new theme park promises to give fans of the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies a behind-the-scenes look at how the creators of the popular film franchises bought J. K. Rowling’s bestselling books to life.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka already offers visitors the opportunity to drink Butterbeer and tour the wizarding village of Hogsmeade, but the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will display original sets, props and costumes from the movies, creating a truly immersive experience.

This will be the second “Making of Harry Potter” theme park to open worldwide. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London launched in 2012 and has since welcomed over 14 million visitors keen to snap selfies with Hagrid’s Hut and Ron Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia.

“Warner Bros. has been telling stories for almost 100 years, and Harry Potter is among our most popular and beloved,” Ann Sarnoff, chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros., said in a statement sent to Insider.

She promises the theme park will give “fans of all ages a unique way to get closer to the films and truly immerse themselves in the Wizarding World” and that Warner Bros. is “looking forward to creating something very special” for Potterheads in Japan.

Warner Bros. Guests at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour also have the opportunity to try butterbeer.

The ambitious proposal will cover an area of approximately 30,000 square metres in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward on land currently home to the 94-year-old Toshimaen theme park.

Although Toshimaen is set to close at the end of August, the hot spring spa will stay, giving visitors to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo a quintessentially Japanese way to relax after their adventures.

Warner Bros. is developing the theme park in collaboration with Japanese partners Seibu Railway, Itochu Corp. and Fuyo General Lease.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also purchased part of the land to develop a public park alongside the Studio Tour Tokyo facilities.

The vast green space around Toshimaen is currently popular with locals and within easy access to Tokyo’s shopping and dining hubs of Shibuya and Shinjuku, thanks to Seibu Railway.

The company is evaluating plans to renovate Toshimaen Station to support the influx of visitors to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo when it launches in 2023.

