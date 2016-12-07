15 things we learned about the making of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

Warner Bros.

One of the film's subplots involves the Shaw family. Henry Shaw Junior, a New York Senator, is the son of Henry Shaw Senior, who runs The New York Clarion, which seems to be the equivalent of The New York Times.

The Second Salemers unsuccessfully try to get the Clarion to run a story about how witches and wizards are real. The scene where they visit the paper's office -- and the scenes where the Clarion is displayed on newsstands -- involve incredible detail.

The design firm MinaLima made 'several front pages using The New York Times as inspiration, printing 30,000 copies with front and back covers, as dressing inside the office and on newsstands throughout the New York set, with each edition featuring headlines and copy relating to the events of that particular day,' according to 'The Case of Beasts.'

While MinaLima made fake headlines for the magical papers, they didn't write body text for the stories. For the Clarion, they did. Each paper features fully-fledged stories on everything from the retail sector of the American economy to the activities of totally invented politicians.

Moreover, the detail invested into the newspaper office was extraordinary. Warner Bros. imported more than 80 bespoke desks from the United States onto the set in the United Kingdom. Every single one of the journalists clattering away on typwriters in the background was given a title, and the drawers in their desks were filled with material for stories.

'If you looked at the desks you'd see a travel correspondent, one for science, one for culture, one for New York local news. On the theatre reviewer's desk, there'd be programs,' designer Miraphora Mina said, according to 'The Case of Beasts.'