Watch New York Times Legend Will Shortz Create A Crossword Puzzle

Will Shortz has been the crossword puzzle editor for The New York Times for 20 years. He's the only person we know to have graduated with a degree in enigmatology - the study of puzzles. So let's just say when it comes to creating a puzzle, Shortz knows best. Here's how he does it. Produced by Justin Gmoser Keep up with BI Video on Facebook and YouTube
