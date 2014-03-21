One Band Is Making Money Off Of Spotify By Streaming Pure Silence

Screenshot/YouTube Vulfpeck member Jack Stratton

Michigan-based rock trio Vulfpeck recently released a 10-track album on Spotify to help fund its tour, Digiday reports.

But here’s the thing: the entire “Sleepify” album is pure silence. The idea is for fans to stream the album while they’re sleeping. Since Spotify requires a track to be at least 30 seconds long, all of the Sleepify tracks are at least 30 seconds of silence.

Vulfpeck also thinks it can make enough money to not have to charge anything at the door. One listen to a Vulpeck song on Spotify gets the band half a cent. If a single person listens to the album on repeat during a 7-hour sleep session, Vulpeck has calculated that it could earn $US4 per person.

“It’s a clever stunt,” a Spotify spokesperson told Business Insider via email. “Not much more to say than that.”

This is not the first time someone has tried to game Spotify. Back in January, we found out that Matt Farley made $US23,000 last year from posting songs to Spotify and iTunes.

