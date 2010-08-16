STUDY: Men Who Make Less Money Than Partner Cheat More

A study published today found that men are more likely to cheat if they earn less money than their female partner.The study, summarized by Straits Times, a Singaporean paper, discovered a few interesting things:
- Women who earn more are also more likely to cheat
- Infidelity’s tie to earning less dramatically increased if the man is Latino.
- Men whose partners were more financially dependent on them were also more likely to cheat
Christin Munsch, a sociology doctorate candidate at Cornell University, who performed the research study, speculates that cheating might be a man’s way of trying to restore his gender identity when he feels it is under threat.
Overall, the main findings of the study are that #1, men are pretty likely to cheat. #2, money is linked to fidelity.
