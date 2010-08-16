STUDY: Men Who Make Less Money Than Partner Cheat More

Courtney Comstock
tiger woods just did herWhat now?

A study published today found that men are more likely to cheat if they earn less money than their female partner.The study, summarized by Straits Times, a Singaporean paper, discovered a few interesting things:

  • Women who earn more are also more likely to cheat
  • Infidelity’s tie to earning less dramatically increased if the man is Latino.
  • Men whose partners were more financially dependent on them were also more likely to cheat

Christin Munsch, a sociology doctorate candidate at Cornell University, who performed the research study, speculates that cheating might be a man’s way of trying to restore his gender identity when he feels it is under threat.

Overall, the main findings of the study are that #1, men are pretty likely to cheat. #2, money is linked to fidelity.

