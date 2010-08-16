STUDY: Men Who Make Less Money Than Partner Cheat More

What now?

A study published today found that men are more likely to cheat if they earn less money than their female partner.The study, summarized by Straits Times, a Singaporean paper, discovered a few interesting things:



Women who earn more are also more likely to cheat

Infidelity’s tie to earning less dramatically increased if the man is Latino.

Men whose partners were more financially dependent on them were also more likely to cheat

Christin Munsch, a sociology doctorate candidate at Cornell University, who performed the research study, speculates that cheating might be a man’s way of trying to restore his gender identity when he feels it is under threat.

Overall, the main findings of the study are that #1, men are pretty likely to cheat. #2, money is linked to fidelity.

