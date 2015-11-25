Making real cranberry sauce is so easy, there's absolutely no reason to serve that canned garbage this Thanksgiving

There’s been a disturbing addition to the feast many families serve on Thanksgiving. Something that looks out-of-place and downright otherworldly.

I’m taking about jellied cranberry sauce. You know, the stuff that resembles the can it wiggled out of just moments before, jiggling menacingly at you from beside the turkey? It resembles an alien life-form and is barely fit for human consumption.

Why do we, the Thanksgiving-enjoying masses, allow for this to stand? No other food would be able to resemble a tin can and still be deemed edible. Cranberry, the tastiest of the berries, should not be disrespected this way.

Luckily, there is a better way: actual, real, fresh, honest-to-goodness, whole-berry cranberry sauce. It’s actually incredibly easy to make. Even I, the worst cook on the planet, can recite it from memory.

Assemble a 12-ounce package of cranberries, one cup of water, and one cup of sugar. Throw the water and sugar in a pot, bring it to a boil, throw in the cranberries, and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Take it off the heat and let it cool completely, refrigerating it until serving.

That’s literally it.

The result is clearly more palatable than the jellied version.

Which one would you rather have on your Thanksgiving dinner table? (And yes, the one on the right does taste exactly as good as it looks.)

If you’re not the cook for your Thanksgiving dinner, share this with one in your life. All of their guests will surely thank you.

NOTE: Yes, they do sell whole berry cranberry sauce in cans. But it’s so easy, why not claim credit for something so delicious?

