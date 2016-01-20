'Making a Murderer' fans found a new piece of evidence that could change the whole case

Netflix Teresa Halbach before she went missing.

When the podcast “Serial” went viral, fans on Reddit and elsewhere set about looking for clues themselves.

The same is now happening for the Steven Avery case at the center of Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” docuseries, and viewers have discovered a fascinating new piece of evidence.

Jerry Buting, one of the original lawyers defending Avery in the trial for the murder of Teresa Halbach, recently spoke with Rolling Stone, and said that Internet sleuths had found something he and his partner had missed.

“We were only two minds,” Buting said. “What I’m discovering is that a million minds are better than two. Some of these people online have found things with a screen shot of a picture that we missed.”

One of the crucial pieces of evidence dug up by those sleuths is a detail found in a common photo of Halbach before she went missing and died: It shows the victim with a keychain that has a number of keys on it.

During the investigation of Halbach’s murder, the police found a contested key to Halbach’s car in Avery’s home. But they only found the one key — not the rest of the keys seen on her keychain, which were never recovered.

Had this evidence been introduced in Avery’s trial, it would have bolstered the argument that the sole car key, found weeks after an initial search of the Avery property, was planted. And if Avery does ever get another trial, it could help him still.

