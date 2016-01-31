Steven Avery's new lawyer says advances in forensic testing could exonerate him -- again

It looks like there’s still more chapters to write in the “Making a Murderer” story.

Following a protest on Friday in Manitowoc County by supporters of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were convicted of the 2005 murder of Auto Trader magazine photographer Teresa Halbach, NBC’s “Dateline” aired an episode dedicated to the case which featured Avery’s new lawyer Kathleen Zellner who gave a hint of what her game plan is to exonerate her client.

Kellner believes that advances in forensic testing will be the key.

“Generally, since 2007, there have been significant advances in forensic testing … the clearest way to do this is with scientific testing,” Kathleen Zellner told Dateline NBC’s Andrea Canning in her first TV interview since taking the case. “Am I going to tell you exactly what it is? I am not. But it’s been a long time. There was a lot of evidence that wasn’t tested.”

Zellner is an Illinois lawyer who specialises in wrongful conviction cases. She believes Avery is innocent of the 2005 murder of Halbach. Avery is currently serving a life sentence.

The “Dateline” episode also interviewed Jerry Buting, the lawyer for Avery in the Halbach case, who still believes Avery should not have been convicted.

“From the evidence I’ve looked at I think he is innocent,” he said. “I think he certainly was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt under the evidence that was presented.”

On NBC’s “Today” show Saturday morning, Kellner said that she should have results from the forensic testing within the month.

