'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery cleared a big legal hurdle in potentially proving his innocence

Netflix ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Steven Avery.

“Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner announced that they have just cleared a major legal hurdle in potentially proving his innocence.

Back in August, Zellner filed a motion to carry out tests on the case evidence in Wisconsin. Now nearly three months later, the tests can finally move forward.

“Agreed Testing Order entered on Monday for Steven Avery,” tweeted Zellner, who hopes that this closer look at the evidence will prove that at least some of it was planted.

According to Uproxx, that means the scope of Zellner’s proposed testing has been decided. That requires an agreement between Avery’s legal team and the prosecutors in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where in 2007 Steven Avery was convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach — a trial covered by Netflix’s hit “Making a Murderer.”

Specifics on the tests will be revealed after Zellner files the order on Monday and it becomes available to the public.

What we do know is that Zellner’s original motion included requests to test the keys to victim Teresa Halbach’s Toyota Rav4; various parts of the Rav4, including the hood latch where police found Avery’s DNA; purple underwear discovered in the Avery scrap yard; and all previously collected swabs from the trial, including blood that Avery’s lawyers have argued came from a vial of Avery’s blood that was held by the police.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were both found guilty of the 2005 murder of Halbach. A judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August, but Wisconsin prosecutors are fighting the decision.

