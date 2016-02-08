'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery's sons speak out about whether they think he's guilty

Steven Avery’s sons are all grown up and speaking out about their father’s murder conviction.

In their first television interview, the “Making a Murderer” convict’s twin sons opened up and showed different takes on the crime that sent their father to prison for a life sentence.

“No, I don’t think he did,” Bill Avery answered when the show “Crime Watch Daily” asked if he thinks his father killed Teresa Halbach, a photographer who was allegedly last seen alive on Steven’s property in 2005.

Bill Avery’s brother isn’t so certain. “I have no idea,” Steven Avery, Jr. said of his father’s potential innocence.

“I mean, only one person can answer that and that is Teresa. But she can’t answer it no more.”

Steven divorced the boys’ mother, Lori Mathiesen, while serving prison time for the rape of a female jogger, before being exonerated in 2003. His ex-wife and children became estranged from him after that.

“I just see him as a complete stranger,” Bill told the TV show. “I know that he’s my father, but I grew up without a father for so long that it just kind of feels like I don’t have [one].”

And as for being thrust back into the spotlight with the popularity of Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” which documents Steven’s murder trial, one twin has mixed feelings.

“It sucks having everything out in the open like that,” Steven Jr. said. “At the same point, it’s good because a lot of people see a little bit of a bigger picture.”

