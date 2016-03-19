'Making a Murderer' convict Steven Avery's lawyer is confident he'll be exonerated by new evidence in 'months'

AP Images Steven Avery during the Halbach murder trial in 2007.

“Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery’s new attorney, Kathleen Zellner, is highly confident she’ll get the murder convict out of prison — possibly even without a new trial.

That’s according to Curtis Busse, the man behind the Steven Avery Project, which works with the Avery family to deliver information to the public.

“We’re not even looking for a new trial. We’re actually looking for an exoneration,” Busse said in a recent interview with WIBX 950AM. “Zellner’s very confident, and Steven is also very confident that it’s not gonna take that much time. And we’re talking months here.”

When asked what new evidence makes Avery and his attorney so confident, Busse answered:

“Phone records, DNA, there’s alibis there that weren’t proven the first time that Zellner is taking to the next level and gone the extra mile to prove. They’re going to show that the blood [in victim Teresa Halbach’s car] and the age of the blood, it’s not going to match up between the two.”

And if Avery gets exonerated for the 2005 Teresa Halbach murder, he plans to make his town pay for the mistaken conviction, again. He previously filed a $36 million civil suit against Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, and its police department, after he was exonerated for a sexual assault conviction, for which he served 18 years in prison.

He eventually settled the suit for $400,000 amid being investigated for Halbach’s murder, and the money went to his legal fees.

“If they thought that [the] $36 million lawsuit was huge, a $100 million lawsuit will be a lot worse on their plate this time,” Busse said.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are currently serving life sentences for the Halbach murder.

Listen to the interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.