Steven Avery's brother offers new evidence that could help the 'Making a Murderer' convict

Steven Avery’s younger brother says he has some details about the night that sent his brother to prison.

In his first television interview, Earl Avery shared what he saw the day that Teresa Halbach went missing and when she’s thought to have been murdered. And it might help to prove his brother is innocent.

Halbach’s car was discovered by friends of Halbach’s family on Saturday, November 5, 2005, on the Avery auto salvage yard. But Earl believes it wasn’t there previously.

“We drove right through there, where that car was supposed to be,” Earl told “Access Hollywood.” “And it wasn’t there. That night of [October 31], we went rabbit hunting.”

Earl said that he told the police and “they said nothing about it.” If what he’s saying is true, it could help to prove the defence attorneys’ framing theory.

After his 2007 conviction for killing Halbach, who was allegedly last seen on the Avery property, Steven accused his brothers, Earl and Charles, of possibly killing her. But Earl says that Steven apologised to him and that they have made up.

The family is positive about Steven’s new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, a Chicago attorney who specialises in wrongful convictions.

“She was very determined to do what needs to be done right now,” Earl’s daughter, Brittany Avery, told the TV show.

On Friday, NBC’s “Dateline” aired its own special about the case. On it, Zellner said that new forensic testing could lead to another exoneration for her client, who was previously exonerated for a rape he did not commit based on DNA evidence.

