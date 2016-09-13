'Making a Murderer' swept the Creative Emmys over the weekend

There were a few big wins and surprises during the weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards, including those for Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” and famous drag queen RuPaul.

For the most part, the Creative Emmys celebrate the people who make the magic happen behind the scenes. But they also comprise on-screen awards that can’t be awarded during the primetime show, which is happening on Sunday.

The Emmys clearly rewarded Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” for its ability to captivate audiences with the story of a man and his teen nephew who may be serving time for a murder they didn’t commit. “Making a Murderer” won for best docuseries and earned its creators, Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, Emmys for writing and directing, as well.

That lands in the expected column, though. What wasn’t expected by many was RuPaul’s

win for o

utstanding host for a reality program.

Not only was it RuPaul’s first nomination after eight seasons of drag competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” but the first win for the actor/host and cable network Logo.

“Earlier this year I was quoted saying I’d rather have an enema than an Emmy,” RuPaul said during his acceptance speech. “But thanks to the Television Academy, I can have both!”

RuPaul had to beat some major players for the award, including previous winners Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for “Project Runway,” “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron, and “Hollywood Game Night” host Jane Lynch. Additionally, RuPaul beat longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. That means Seacrest won’t have an Emmy for the long-running singing competition.

And as long as we’re celebrating firsts, Amy Poehler nabbed her first Emmy after 17 nominations when she and Tina Fey won for best comedy series guest actress for hosting the Christmas episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The win also marked the first time two actresses were awarded for an acting trophy by the Emmys.

“Game of Thrones” upped the ante with nine Emmys on Sunday, one more than last year. That’s good news for HBO’s count this year, currently 11, as its late-summer debut for the upcoming seventh season will make it ineligible for the 2017 awards.

Another great story from HBO and the Emmys arrives with Peter Scholari’s win for guest actor in a comedy for “Girls.” Initially, he wasn’t even nominated. He replaced Peter MacNicol of “Veep,” who was disqualified due to appearing on too many episodes for the guest actor category.

Visit E! Online for the full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners.

