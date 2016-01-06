'Making a Murderer' prosecutor offers new evidence he says proves Steven Avery is guilty

Netflix Former Calumet County prosecutor Ken Kratz.

Former Calumet County prosecutor Ken Kratz has revealed more evidence not shown in “Making a Murderer” that he feels further proves Steven Avery’s guilt.

After giving his initial thoughts about incriminating evidence left out of the Netflix series, Kratz sent an email to TheWrap outlining points he thinks further incriminate Avery in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

“There is more of course,” Kratz said of the evidence. “But I’m not a DA anymore. I have no duty to show what nonsense the ‘planting’ defence is, or why the documentary makers didn’t provide these uncontested facts to the audience. You see, these facts are inconsistent with the claim that these men were framed — you don’t want to muddy up a perfectly good conspiracy movie with what actually happened, and certainly not provide the audience with the EVIDENCE the jury considered to reject that claim.”

Here are the pieces of evidence Kratz presents in his new email:

— Avery had shown early signs of violent inclinations.



“Avery’s past incident with a cat was not ‘goofing around.’ He soaked his cat in gasoline or oil, and put it on a fire to watch it suffer,” Kratz wrote.

— More evidence places Halbach on the property and connects Avery to her murder. “The victim’s bones in the fire pit were ‘intertwined’ with the steel belts, left over from the car tires Avery threw on the fire to burn, as described by Dassey. That WAS where her bones were burned! Suggesting that some human bones found elsewhere (never identified as Teresa’s) were from this murder was NEVER established.”

Kratz added, “Also found in the fire pit was Teresa’s tooth (ID’d through dental records), a rivet from the ‘Daisy Fuentes’ jeans she was wearing that day, and the tools used by Avery to chop up her bones during the fire.”

Previously, Kratz provided these pieces of evidence to assert Avery’s guilt:

— Avery showed earlier signs of interest in raping, torturing, and killing women in discussions with other inmates during his last prison stay. Avery would later be found innocent of the rape and attempted murder of a female jogger.

— Avery targeted Halbach, in Kratz’s theory. Allegedly, Halbach feared Avery after a previous visit to the Avery auto salvage yard. For the second visit, Avery specifically requested Halbach, according to Kratz. He also allegedly phoned Halbach three times that day in an effort to establish an alibi.

— There was allegedly more DNA evidence found under the hood of Halbach’s abandoned car. Unlike the other samples from blood, which the defence argued was planted, this other DNA allegedly came from Avery’s sweat.

— A bullet connected Avery to the victim. Kratz argued that a bullet found in Avery’s garage with Halbach’s DNA on it was fired from Avery’s rifle.

“Making a Murderer” executive producer Moira Demos has said, “The key pieces of the state’s evidence are included in the series.” According to Demos, Kratz declined the producers’ invitation to interview for the series.

Avery and his nephew who was convicted of helping him in the crime, Brendan Dassey, have appealed their convictions.

