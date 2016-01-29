People in the 'Making a Murderer' Wisconsin town are angry about the Netflix show

While Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” has been inspiring debates over Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey’s convictions nationwide, many of those who live in the town where the murder in question took place haven’t been so moved by the show.

The New York Times reporter who wrote the article that inspired “Making a Murderer” has returned to Manitowoc County, where the Avery family lives, more than 10 years later.

What he’s found is a town that isn’t happy to deal with the Avery case again. The people he talked to say it’s closed.

“Look, we lived this whole thing like a juror,” resident Suszanne Fox told the newspaper. “He was guilty as sin.”

Avery was the subject of widespread media attention twice: First in 2003, when he was exonerated for the assault of a local female jogger by DNA evidence after serving 18 years in prison. And then again in 2005, when he was arrested for the murder of a female photographer. But now he has more eyes on him than ever.

“We lived through this 10 years ago,” Jason Ring, the president of the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau, told the Times.

Netflix Avery family property.

“We made our judgment, and the trial came to an end, and locally most people were in support of that,” he continued. “Now it’s back — by no choosing or no doing of anyone in this community.”

With “Making a Murderer” stirring up the rest of the world, Manitowoc citizens feel they’re getting the brunt of the anger. The fallout for them includes:

— Angry phone calls, emails, and social media have been flooding the county’s tourism office, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Manitowoc City Police Department, Manitowoc City Hall, and the Manitowoc County Historical Society, among others.

— Threats of organised protests in the county, one resident says, have her worried about her safety.

— And tourists are taking selfies in front of the Avery salvage yard’s sign.

