'Making a Murderer' lawyer admits he has a regret about his defence of 16-year-old Brendan Dassey

Netflix Len Kachinsky on Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer.’

Len Kachinsky admitted he made a major mistake when he was representing Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of helping his uncle, Steven Avery, commit murder.

On Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” considerable time is spent covering Dassey’s arrest and conviction for helping Avery in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Kachinsky was the then-16-year-old boy’s court-appointed attorney.

Kachinsky appeared on TMZ Live and went toe-to-toe with TMZ owner Harvey Levin, who’s a former attorney. After being battered by Levin over several perceived mishandlings of Dassey’s case, Kachinsky copped to his failure.

Kachinksky allowed the police to interrogate Dassey without him there. The attorney told TMZ that he was unable to get to the interrogation because he was in Milwaukee training as part of the military reserve.

“So, why not delay the police interview then?” Levin asked.

“In 20-20 hindsight, I would have,” he said, with a laugh.

Kachinsky would go on to say that his investigator was present even if he wasn’t, but that wasn’t enough for Levin.

“Under any circumstances, why would you let your client talk to the police and let them grill him like a cheeseburger?” Levin asked.

To which Kachinsky anwered, “Well, our thought was at this moment in time it would be best that he talks to [the police] before he was influenced to the contrary by his family.”

Dassey’s mother eventually accused Kachinsky of cooperating with police to get a confession from her son. Her attempt to have him removed as counsel was turned down. But when the court found out that he had let Dassey interview with police alone, he was finally taken off the case.

Watch Levin take on Kachinsky in the video below:

