Steven Avery's lawyer says 'crucial witnesses' are coming forward in the 'Making a Murderer' case

Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery’s attorney, says new witnesses are approaching her regarding the case depicted on Netflix’s “Making a Murderer.”

The lawyer, whose work has helped to exonerate 17 people of wrongful convictions, made the announcement after filing a motion for new testing of evidence in the case that sent Avery to prison for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach on his property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

“Crucial witnesses coming forward now-as they always do when new scientific testing sought,” the lawyer said on Twitter over the weekend. “Science not spin will rule.”

Crucial witnesses coming forward now-as they always do when new scientific testing sought. Science not spin will rule.#MakingAMurderer

— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 4, 2016

An avid user of social media to discuss the case, Zellner’s use of the tweet could be viewed as a statement of fact that witnesses are coming forward. But it can also be read as a warning to those who may know something that if they don’t come forward with their information, the test results may provide the info for them.

With a deadline approaching, Zellner filed a motion for additional testing of evidence in the case against Avery. While her request covers multiple types of testing, one in particular is becoming the focus.

According to Newsweek, which obtained Zellner’s filing, she aims to test the blood found on the victim’s car, which investigators’ tests identified as belonging to Avery. Zellner would like to investigate whether the blood was taken from Avery’s earlier arrest.

She explained to ABC’s “Good Morning America” that carbon tests will be able to show the age of the blood.

“We’re going to take the mystery out of this case,” Zellner said. “This new test has the ability to tell us how old the blood is. If the blood is from 1996, it was planted.”

Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey had his own conviction overturned in Halbach’s murder last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.