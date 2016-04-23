The defence attorneys from 'Making a Murderer' respond to criticism from Steven Avery's new lawyer

?
Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, the defence attorneys featured in “Making a Murderer,” respond to criticism from Steven Avery’s new attorney.
Buting and Strang have embarked on a speaking tour called, “A Conversation on Justice.” For more information, including tour dates, go to http://www.conversationonjustice.com/
Produced by Lamar Salter
