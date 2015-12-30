The 'Making a Murderer' prosecutor is being flooded with online attacks by Steven Avery defenders

Netflix Former Calumet County prosecutor Ken Kratz on Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer.’

Many “Making a Murderer” viewers are showing their support for Steven Avery online. But in doing so, some have started attacking the lawyer who helped put Avery in prison.

Former Calumet County prosecutor Ken Kratz is being attacked via negative reviews on his law firm’s Yelp page. Additionally, Kratz has had to shut down his Twitter account, had his Facebook page targeted by his critics, and says he has received death threats.

Multiple people have decided to express their anger over what they believe was the unjust conviction of Avery and his 16-year-old nephew, Brendan Dassey, in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

So much volume has hit Yelp — 112 reviews when this article posted — that the site warns visitors to the page that it’s in “active cleanup.”

“This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news,” the alert reads. “While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer’s personal consumer experience with the business.”

Netflix Behind the scenes of filming ‘Making a Murderer.’

In his defence, Kratz told Fox 11 News in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that the series doesn’t tell the full story.

“I believe there to be 80 to 90 per cent of the physical evidence, the forensic evidence, that ties Steven Avery to this murder never to have been presented in this documentary,” Kratz said.

“Making a Murderer” executive producer Moira Demos countered, “The key pieces of the state’s evidence are included in the series.”

The new reviews of Kratz’s legal services on Yelp include swearing and name-calling, as well as references to a sex scandal he was involved in that led to his resigning his position.

