'Making a Murderer' fans think they found key new bone evidence that could help free Steven Avery

Truly dedicated “Making a Murderer” fans have found some new evidence that could help free Steven Avery.

A small discovery has the potential of disproving the prosecution’s theory that Steven Avery cremated Teresa Halbach’s body in a fire pit on his property.

One Reddit user pored over the bone fragment evidence files, which investigators said documented the remains of Halbach’s body. The person discovered one bone that appears to be a bird’s carpometacarpus bone. That’s a small bone found in a bird’s wing.

The resemblance is certainly striking:

Netflix, Reddit A comparison of a carpometacarpus bone and the one found in Steven Avery’s fire pit by police.

While it’s literally a tiny discovery, it helps to poke holes in the investigators’ theory that the fire burned so hot it cremated Halbach’s remains and left just tiny, DNA-less bone fragments. The Reddit users’ theory is that if human remains were unable to withstand the immense heat of a fire, neither should a small bird bone.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the bone evidence has been called into question. There had already been some speculation as to why bones were found in at least three places on the property and why the murderer would move them at all, considering they were moved nearby. Also a cremation expert testified that an open fire, such as one in the Avery fire pit, wouldn’t be intense and hot enough to create what state investigators claimed were the remains of Halbach’s bones.

Netflix is currently shooting the second season of “Making a Murderer,” so we’ll have to see if the bone evidence plays into Avery’s new attorney’s plan to exonerate him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.