'Making a Murderer' defence lawyers say they may return to help Steven Avery again

Netflix Steven Avery’s defence team, from left, Dean Strang and Jerry Buting.

If there’s one thing most people can agree on after watching Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” it’s that Steven Avery’s defence team tried its hardest to overcome the charges against him.

Defence attorney Dean Strang, who’s become a favourite among fans of the Netflix true-crime series, hints that he and co-counsel Jerry Buting could represent Avery once again.

“Jerry and I both have always been in touch with Steven, on and off,” Strang said in a new interview with the Daily Beast. “It’s clear that he probably needs formal legal representation [for] the specific, concrete things that a lawyer can do in the coming weeks and months.”

That much is clear. Avery’s appeals for a new trial have been rejected all the way up through the Wisconsin Supreme Court and he can no longer have a court-appointed attorney. As seen on “Making a Murderer,” Avery has requested the files for his case and is going it alone.

Avery’s best chances lie in finding new evidence that hasn’t been presented in court yet, similar to the DNA evidence that led to his previous exoneration after serving 18 years in prison for the rape and assault of a female jogger. And there is always the possibility his case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But there is one situation that could keep Avery from reuniting with his former defence team: if they were being investigated in his appeal.

Strang explained, “It would depend on what he wants, for one, and two, whether any future legal steps might involve examining whether Jerry and I dropped the ball in some way — whether we were inadequate or the legal term is ineffective, in some way. If some possible avenue of relief might be raising questions about our performance or criticising our performance then we shouldn’t be the ones to do that.

“He’s not going to be able to pay anybody,” Strang added. “Money isn’t in the equation. But what is, right now in our eyes, is, what’s best for Steven?”

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, who was last seen on the Avery family property.

