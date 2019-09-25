A Wisconsin prisoner just reportedly confessed to the 'Making a Murderer' killing

Netflix Steven Avery previously spent 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

A Wisconsin inmate has confessed to killing Teresa Halbach, the murder at the centre of Netflix’s series “Making a Murderer,” the director of a new documentary about the case told Newsweek.

The prisoner, who Newsweek said couldn’t be named until a confession is verified, is a “notable convicted murderer” who was talking to filmmakers of the new documentary, called “Convicting a Murderer,” the director said.

If the prisoner’s confession is truthful, it could mean that Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in Halbach’s death, could be released.

A Wisconsin prisoner has confessed to a brutal murder that’s the subject of Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” the director of a new documentary told Newsweek.

The inmate was being interviewed by filmmakers for an upcoming documentary series called “Convicting a Murderer,” an unofficial sequel of sorts to the hit Netflix series, when he said he was responsible for killing Teresa Halbach, the photographer whose death in 2005 was the focus of “Making a Murderer,” the director said.

Newsweek reported that the prisoner’s name wouldn’t be released until law enforcement in Wisconsin can verify a confession.

The director of “Convicting a Murderer,” Shawn Rech, told Newsweek that the inmate was a convicted killer.

“We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” Rech said.

He also said that the documentary, which has “been in production for 20 months,” had “uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence” about the murder.

Newsweek reported that the new docuseries would feature law-enforcement figures who believe that Steven Avery, the man convicted of murder in Halbach’s death in 2007, is guilty. That’s a change from the original show, which suggested that Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of being an accessory to murder, were innocent. Both men have maintained their innocence.



Rech told Newsweek that he wasn’t satisfied with “Making a Murderer.”

“After doing a little bit of follow-up research I learned that not only did I not have the whole story, but I was misled by the series,” Rech said.

Netflix Avery was convicted of murder in 2007.



Should the unnamed inmate’s new confession stand, both Avery and Dassey could be released from prison. When “Making a Murderer” aired in 2016, it sparked outrage over the treatment of the two Wisconsin men and led some to support their exoneration.

AP Brendan Dassey, Avery’s nephew, was convicted of being an accessory to murder.

Avery and Dassey have consistently appealed their convictions since 2007, but both remain incarcerated in Wisconsin. Avery is serving a life sentence without parole, while Dassey is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Representatives for Avery didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment. A legal representative for Dassey declined to comment.

A spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Justice told Insider in a statement, “The Wisconsin Department of Justice has received the new information related to the case. DOJ takes all credible reports seriously, but it’s important to note that this new information directly contradicts information previously provided by the same individual.”

