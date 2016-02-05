A bomb threat seeking 'justice' for Steven Avery of 'Making a Murderer' turned up no bombs

Netflix ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Steven Avery.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, which figured prominently in Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” received bomb threats on Wednesday night that caused a lot of chaos.

A person called the station and said that there were bombs planted throughout the building and the parking lot, TMZ reported.

The caller also demanded justice for Steven Avery, the local resident who some believe was framed for murder by officers from the department.

As a result of the call, officers cleared out the building and the parking lot. After searching for about two hours, they had found no explosives and said all was clear.

A second bomb threat was called in later that night. But again, there were no explosives found.

Manitowoc County in Wisconsin has seen a lot of activity relating to Avery since Netflix premiered the “Making a Murderer” docuseries in December. In addition to the media, tourists have been making their way to the Avery auto salvage yard to take photos.

Netflix Avery property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

Last week, 50 to 80 people protested on the steps of the county’s courthouse.

Many residents have become angry about the attention given to their town for a case they feel was closed in 2007 when Steven Avery and his then-teen nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

“Making a Murderer” follows Avery and Dassey’s trials, as well as the controversial theory that local police planted evidence to point to Avery after he was exonerated for another crime for which he served 18 years. At the time of the investigation into Halbach’s murder, Avery was in the midst of a$36 million civil case against the county, which included the officers involved in the wrongful conviction.

