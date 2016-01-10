8 compelling pieces of evidence against Steven Avery that 'Making a Murderer' declined to mention

Netflix’s “Making a Murder” continues to attract more and more attention as people discover the series and learn about the Wisconsin murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005.

If you haven’t seen the 10-episode docuseries yet, you may want to stop reading and watch the full story first to avoid any spoilers.

After an engrossing and at-times frustrating 10-episodes, the documentary ends with both Steven Avery and his learning-impaired 16-year-old nephew Brendan Dassey found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

But because the documentary contains seemingly corrupt authority figures, potentially planted evidence, and an arguably coerced confession, many viewers now are not convinced of either man’s guilt.

Ken Kratz, the original former prosecutor in the case, told the New York Times however that Avery “is exactly where he needs to be.”

Kratz and other Manitowoc County figures such as the current Sheriff Robert Hermann have been vocal after the Netflix documentary aired in December, citing evidence that was left out which they believe points unequivocally to Avery’s guilt.

We rounded up reasons why they still believe Avery is guilty — and what they say was left out of “Making a Murderer.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.