I tried 5 different drugstore makeup removers, and I'll never use anything other than micellar water again

I tried five drugstore makeup removers to see which one was the best.

I tested Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipes, Cetaphil’s Gentle Oil-Free Makeup Remover, Olay’s Gentle Facial Cloths, and Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water.

Most of the wipes left makeup residue on my face, and they dried out my skin.

In my opinion, Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water is the best option of the bunch, as it removed my makeup completely and moisturized my skin.

Like many people, I wear makeup, and I take it off — but I haven’t found a remover that I love.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I wear makeup.

I’ve been wearing makeup consistently since high school.

Although my makeup routine is pretty simple, I still have to use some kind of remover to get it all off at the end of the day.

Despite wearing makeup for years, I haven’t found a remover that I’m totally happy with.

I have sensitive skin that dries out easily and am prone to breakouts when I use products that are too harsh, so the wrong remover can really cause issues for me.

I decided to test five popular makeup removers to see which one was the best.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tested five makeup removers.

After nearly a decade of wearing makeup, it was time for me to find a remover that actually did its job and didn’t make my skin feel bad in the process.

I selected five makeup removers for my test:

Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipes

Cetaphil’s Gentle Oil-Free Makeup Remover

Olay’s Gentle Facial Cloths

Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water

You can buy all of the removers at your local drugstore.

To get ready for the test, I did my normal makeup routine.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I put on makeup for the test.

After washing my face, I put on my makeup, which consisted of eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, eyebrow pencil, and a bit of concealer under my eyes. Every product I used was something you could buy at the drugstore, much like the removers I used.

During the experiment, I washed my face after using each type of remover to “reset” my face for the next product, then reapplied my makeup.

I started with the Neutrogena wipes, which I’ve been using for years.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes have been my go-to makeup remover for as long as I’ve been wearing makeup, so I knew what I was getting into as I tried them.

It typically takes me several minutes to get all of my makeup off with the towelettes, as I have to rub my face pretty hard to get the wipe to work.

The makeup started to come off with a few swipes, but I noticed that the liquid in the wipe felt heavy on my skin.

The towelette got my makeup off quickly, but not completely.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The towelette was rough on my skin.

My mascara and eyebrow pencil came off pretty easily, but there was leftover eyeliner on my face. Even after using a towelette and washing my face, I still had eyeliner residue around my eyes.

I also had to wipe my face pretty hard to get it off, which made my skin red. The Neutrogena towelettes work, but in my opinion, they’re time-consuming to use and hard on my skin.

I tried another makeup removing wipe, this time from Aveeno.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipe.

I had never used Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipes before, but they were popular when I researched products online, so I added them to the experiment.

I immediately noticed that the Aveeno wipe felt lighter on my skin compared with the Neutrogena version. But the gentle texture also meant that in my experience, it didn’t work as well.

Although it felt good on my skin, the Aveeno wipe wasn’t effective at all.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The wipe left makeup around my eyes.

Instead of removing the makeup, the Aveeno wipe seemed to just move it around my face.

The wipe left a layer of eyeliner and mascara on and under my eyes, making me look like I had dark circles.

In fact, my roommate walked by right after I had used the wipe and washed my face, and she said, “Oh, you have eyeliner on today.”

Based on that comment and the makeup I could feel on my face, I definitely didn’t feel strongly about the wipe’s effectiveness. But I was glad it didn’t make my skin feel dry.

Next, I gave Cetaphil’s Gentle Oil-Free Makeup Remover a try.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried Cetaphil’s Gentle Oil-Free Makeup Remover.

I was familiar with Cetaphil’s sunscreens and cleansers, but I had never used the brand’s makeup remover before the test.

I poured a generous amount directly onto my face, and I felt instantly confident about the Cetaphil remover. The makeup started to run off of my eyes as soon as the liquid touched my face.

The Cetaphil remover got almost all of my makeup off and didn’t dry out my skin.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The cleanser was pretty effective.

The cleanser was much lighter on my face than both of the wipes I had tried. It felt similar to a moisturizer.

It became slightly less hydrating than a moisturizer, though, because I had to wash my face after using the remover, as it didn’t fully get the makeup off.

But once I washed my face, the makeup had vanished, leaving no residue, unlike the wipes.

Olay’s wipes were the next remover on my list.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried Olay’s Gentle Facial Cloths.

Olay’s Gentle Facial Cloths seemed to be another popular remover based on my research, and I’ve liked other Olay products I’ve used in the past, so I had high hopes.

When I first applied the cloth to my face, I was confused by how dry the wipe felt. It didn’t seem like it was soaked in enough remover to actually get anything off of my face.

The Olay Cloth was the least effective remover in my test.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The wipes didn’t really work.

It took off some of my mascara, but I had a thick layer of leftover makeup on my face after I used the Olay remover.

And while it felt light on my skin when I was using it, I had to wash my face so thoroughly to get the rest of my makeup off that the remover made my skin feel dry and a bit sore.

It definitely wasn’t the right makeup remover for me.

The final remover I tested was the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water.

I had used micellar water prior to the test, but I wasn’t familiar with Garnier’s product.

Like I did with the Cetaphil remover, I poured the liquid product directly onto my skin, and I was pleased to see and feel my makeup start to come off as soon as it touched my face.

Garnier’s Micellar Water was by far the most effective remover I tried.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The micellar water was my favourite makeup remover.

The product did exactly what you want a remover to do – it got all of the makeup off my face with little effort. After I rubbed the micellar water onto my face and rinsed it off, there was no leftover residue.

Even better, the micellar water felt moisturizing as I applied it. Plus, because I didn’t have to wash my face to get excess makeup off after I used it, hours later, my skin still felt smooth and hydrated.

I’m making the switch to Garnier’s Micellar Water for good after my experiment.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I’m switching to Garnier’s remover.

Although most of the other products got my makeup off in some capacity, they required another cleanse or made my skin feel dry.

The micellar water was the most effective and the gentlest on my skin, so the decision was really a no-brainer.

