South Korea Men Are Starting To Wear Makeup To Get Ahead

Photo: Oshiners via flickr

Taking care of your appearance can definitely give you an extra boost of confidence in a professional setting.And the economy is now so competitive that it’s not just women racing to makeup counters.



Recent reports show that South Korea has become the makeup capital of the world and it’s because of the growing number of men using cosmetics.

These men are using anything from lipstick to eyebrow pencils to eyeliner.

According to global research from Euromonitor International, South Korean men spent $495.4 million on skincare last year, making up nearly 21 per cent of sales worldwide.

And South Korea’s biggest cosmetics company — Amorepacific — estimates the sales of men’s cosmetics in the country will be more than $885 million this year.

“Your appearance matters, so when I wear makeup on special occasions, it makes me more confident,”Cho Won-hyuk, a 24-year-old college student who regularly uses a black pencil to colour in his eyebrows, told the Associated Press.

Cho Gil-nam, a 27-year-old insurance fraud investigator in Seoul, agrees: “I can understand why girls don’t like to go outside without makeup — it makes a big difference.”

Roald Maliangkay, head of Korean studies at Australian National University, told the Associated Press that effeminate male beauty is “a marker of social success.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.