50 Years Of 'Star Wars' Makeup Artist Stuart Freeborn's Most Memorable Work

Kirsten Acuna
stuart freeborn

Makeup artist Stuart Freeborn passed away in London Wednesday at 98. Freeborn, who brought iconic “Star Wars” characters to life, including Yoda, is known as a pioneer throughout the industry. 

Freeborn has been responsible for revolutionizing the makeup of characters ranging from “Oliver Twist” in 1948 to “Superman IV,” for more than 50 years.

Freeborn also created Chewbacca ...

... and oversaw the creation of the massive Jabba the Hutt puppet.

... and was responsible for the makeup in the four Superman films from 1978 until 1987.

... perfecting the mechanics of the apes.

Here's part of Freeborn's interview for the London Film Museum.

