50 Years Of 'Star Wars' Makeup Artist Stuart Freeborn's Most Memorable Work

Photo: YouTube screencap

Makeup artist Stuart Freeborn passed away in London Wednesday at 98. Freeborn, who brought iconic “Star Wars” characters to life, including Yoda, is known as a pioneer throughout the industry.



Freeborn has been responsible for revolutionizing the makeup of characters ranging from “Oliver Twist” in 1948 to “Superman IV,” for more than 50 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.