Makeup artist creates nightmarish looks using teeth

- Roligore is a self-taught special effects makeup artist from the UK.
- Some of her artworks are especially eerie because they feature realistic teeth.
- Her creations are made by laying down spirit gum and wax on the areas of her face that she’s going to cover.
- The add-on details like fake acrylic teeth are put into the wax, bringing it to life.
- Roligore’s finishing details with paint and fake blood enhance the creation.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.