Makeup artist creates nightmarish looks using teeth

Jacky Barile

  • Roligore is a self-taught special effects makeup artist from the UK.
  • Some of her artworks are especially eerie because they feature realistic teeth.
  • Her creations are made by laying down spirit gum and wax on the areas of her face that she’s going to cover.
  • The add-on details like fake acrylic teeth are put into the wax, bringing it to life.
  • Roligore’s finishing details with paint and fake blood enhance the creation.
