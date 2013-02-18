Maker's Mark Says It Will NOT Be Watering Down Its Bourbon After Backlash

Photo: Courtesy of Maker’s Mark

Earlier this month Maker’s Mark bourbon announced that due to rising demand it intended to lower the amount of alcohol in its liquor.The plan, leaked to the New York Post, was to drop from 45 per cent alcohol by volume, or 90 proof to 42 per cent alcohol by volume, or 84 proof.



Understandably there was outrage amongst whiskey drinkers, who didn’t like the idea that their favourite drink would be diluted, yet still cost the same price.

Maker’s Mark listened, however, and a notice posted on its website today announces that they have changed their plans.

Here’s the full announcement:

You spoke. We listened. And we’re sincerely sorry we let you down.

So effective immediately, we are reversing our decision to lower the ABV of Maker’s Mark, and resuming production at 45% alcohol by volume (90 proof). Just like we’ve made it since the very beginning.

The unanticipated dramatic growth rate of Maker’s Mark is a good problem to have, and we appreciate some of you telling us you’d even put up with occasional shortages. We promise we’ll deal with them as best we can, as we work to expand capacity at the distillery.

Your trust, loyalty and passion are what’s most important. We realise we can’t lose sight of that. Thanks for your honesty and for reminding us what makes Maker’s Mark, and its fans, so special.

We’ll set about getting back to bottling the handcrafted bourbon that our father/grandfather, Bill Samuels, Sr. created. Same recipe. Same production process. Same product.

As always, we will continue to let you know first about developments at the distillery. In the meantime please keep telling us what’s on your mind and come down and visit us at the distillery. It means a lot to us.

Sincerely,

Rob Samuels Bill Samuels, Jr Chief Operating Officer Chairman Emeritus [email protected] [email protected]

