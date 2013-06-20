Hot Brooklyn-Based 3D Printing Startup MakerBot Just Got Acquired

MakerBot co-founder Bre Pettis

3D printer manufacturer MakerBot will be acquired by Stratasys, a company specializing in professional-grade 3D printing.



MakerBot is famous in hobbyist and tinkerer circles for its easy-to-use 3D printers.

The acquisition is a stock-for-stock transaction, so no cash is changing hands here.

Here are the more relevant paragraphs from the release:

Stratasys, the leader in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and MakerBot, the leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby privately held MakerBot has agreed to merge with a subsidiary of Stratasys in a stock-for-stock transaction. MakerBot, founded in 2009, helped develop the desktop 3D printing market and has built the largest installed base of 3D printers in the category by making 3D printers highly accessible. The company has sold more than 22,000 3D printers since 2009. In the last nine months, the MakerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printer accounted for 11,000 of those sales.

The combination of these two industry leaders is expected to drive faster adoption of 3D printing for multiple applications and industries, as desktop 3D printers are becoming a mainstream tool across many market segments. Upon completion of the transaction, MakerBot will operate as a separate subsidiary of Stratasys, maintaining its own identity, products and go-to-market strategy. The merger enhances Stratasys’ leadership position in the rapidly growing 3D printer market, by enabling Stratasys to offer affordable desktop 3D printers together with a seamless user experience. The merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2013; and it is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions customary for such transactions.

