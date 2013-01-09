Everyone Went Nuts Over MakerBot's New 3D Printer

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

MakerBot’s CEO Bre Pettis held a press conference at his company’s booth at CES today.The company is innovating in the consumer 3D printing market and unveiled the new Replicator 2X 3-D printer.



The Replicator 2X makes it even easier for casual users to manufacture right at home.

The new device is a dual extruding 3D printer, meaning you can now print in two colours, use dissolvable materials, have varying densities, and other uses that weren’t possible before.

MakerBot wants to target a higher end audience with the Replicator 2X; it will retail for $2,799 and will be available later this month.

After the MakerBot took the wraps off the Replicator 2X, the crowd went wild for it. The company displayed several units printing at once. It was pretty impressive.

Besides the new uses, Pettis also used the press briefing as a way to plug his new book which details how to get started with 3D printing.

Now check out 10 useful things you can make with a 3D printer >

MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Check out Business Insider’s video profile of MakerBot, shot last year at the company’s Brooklyn offices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.