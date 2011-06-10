Check Out These Hilarious Models Of Stephen Colbert's Head His Fans Made With A 3D Printer

Photo: MakerBot

Bre Pettis is CEO and co-founder of MakerBot Industries, a Brooklyn startup that makes affordable consumer-grade 3D printers.When Pettis appeared on The Colbert Report last night, he showed a few wacky 3D remixes of Colbert’s head, such as the eagle to the right. He put a high-quality 3D scan of Colbert online for free, and people have begun altering it for everything from fun to functional.



These models come from Thingiverse, MakerBot’s online repository for objects to print using a 3D printer.

Here are our favourites, as well as a video of Pettis’s appearance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.