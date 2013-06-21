After Being Acquired Yesterday In A $400 Million Deal, Brooklyn-Based Startup MakerBot Says It'll Remain Independent

Makerbot CEO Bre Pettis.

MakerBot and Stratasys announced a merger last night in a deal worth $403 million. Both are 3D printing firms, with MakerBot more focused on hobbyists and consumers.



“It’s a dream come true for an entrepreneur,” MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis said at a press event in Brooklyn this morning. “It’s an exciting new day for us.”

As part of the deal, MakerBot will remain an independent company. But the merger will give MakerBot more resources to further grow, and push its mission even further.

“We’re going to continue to democratize this technology and bring it to more people,” Pettis said.

When MakerBot first started, Pettis said he never really imagined something like this happening. He just knew that it would be wonderful.

Now with the merger, Pettis says, there’s the same excitement of what could happen next.

“It feels like it’s the beginning again,” he said.

