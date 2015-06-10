Take a look inside the stunning offices of the company Disney bought for $500 million

Last year, Disney purchased the YouTube giant Maker Studios in a lucrative deal that could top out to $US950 million if all Maker Studios’ goals are reached.

It shouldn’t be difficult to see why. As of April, Maker Studios was the biggest video provider on YouTube, thanks to its partnerships with some of YouTube’s biggest stars, including PewDiePie, KassemG, Bart Baker, and the team behind Epic Rap Battles of History.

Located near the heart of Los Angeles, the offices of Maker Studios are a full-fledged production house, making the latest parody videos, talk shows, and cartoons that their fans love.

We recently stopped by to check out the space.

