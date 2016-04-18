How to make sure your wealth lasts a lifetime -- or more

Richard Martin-Roberts / Stringer / Getty Images

Time is on your side when you're young.

Plan as far ahead as possible.

We've all heard it before, but time is your biggest asset when it comes to investing in retirement accounts -- thanks to compound interest, the earlier you can start saving for retirement, the better off you'll be.

Another crucial part of the planning process is estimating how much you'll need to live on each year in retirement, depending on how you envision your future lifestyle and how much you plan to gift to family members or charity. If you plan on travelling a lot, for example, you'll likely need to save more money.

'To get to your number, you need to determine how much income you think you'll need to live on each year, based on your retirement lifestyle goals, then multiply that by the number of years you expect to be retired, writes certified financial planner Matt Shapiro. 'And if you don't yet know how you envision your future retirement lifestyle, consider basing your calculations on the assumption that you'll need to replace 85% of your income in your golden years.'

Another good starting point is to use a retirement calculator that can help pinpoint how much you'll need to retire by your target age. Once you determine a number you're comfortable with, you can set up a savings plan for how you're going to get there.

Note that many experts recommend using investment vehicles in addition to your employer's retirement plan. 'With the grim outlook on the future of Social Security and pension plans becoming a thing of history, relying on your employer's retirement plan to fund your golden years may just not be enough anymore,' explains Atlanta-based investment analyst Thomas Walsh to MainStreet. 'Contributing to an employer plan such as a 401(k) is a great start for retirement saving, but the more you can save for the future, the better.'