Make your resume more relevant with this digital marketing course

Starting a business can be tough, especially in today’s fast-paced environment. How to grow and market your business on the web is an important skill to know, whether you’re launching your own business or looking to boost your resume. Master online marketing with this Modern Marketing & Entrepreneurship Bundle.

This eight course bundle is loaded with wall-to-wall training on every facet of digital marketing. From sales funnels to branding and even social media marketing, this training will get you up to speed with the essentials needed to draft successful business strategies that translate to increased reach and revenue.

The Modern Marketing & Entrepreneurship Bundle normally goes for $881 AUD, but you can get it on sale for only $51 AUD [$39 USD], saving more than 90% off its retail price!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.